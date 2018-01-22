Another spring-like day; Rain moves in tonight

ROANOKE, Va. - - The 50s and 60s we had over the weekend will roll right into the start of the work week. Temperatures climb back to around 60 degrees even as clouds go on the increase out ahead of our next system. A few stray showers push in late tonight, but the better chance for scattered showers arrive Tuesday morning.

.25 to .50 inches of rain will be possible from late Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Slightly cooler air pours in behind the system moving through Tuesday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday are back in the upper-40s as we dry things out, but heading into the weekend, 50s return. Rain chances come back by Sunday morning as colder air once again arrives for the new work-week.

