Another spring-like day Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday was an absolutely gorgeous day with temperatures topping out in the 50s and 60s!

If you enjoy the warmth, it continues Sunday and even into the work week.

A few clouds will filter in from time to time Sunday but overall, it'll be another beautiful spring-like day.

Temperatures will climb into the 50s and lower 60s with a nice light breeze.

Lows Sunday night will fall into the mid-30s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies,

For Monday, afternoon temperatures will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

A weak disturbance will bring a few showers Monday night for locations west of the Parkway.

We have more warmth on the way for Tuesday.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Rain showers will develop late Wednesday.

A few rain showers will be possible Thursday and temperatures cloud flirt near the 70 degree mark by the afternoon.

We keep the warmth around for Friday, before a cold front passes through bringing scattered rain showers and cooler air for the weekend.

