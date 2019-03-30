Another warm day but changes on the way

ROANOKE, Va. - It’ll be a mild start to Saturday with temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s.

A stray shower will be possible but most will remain dry.

Afternoon temperatures will climb back into the 70s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

A cold front will bring spotty rain showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The incoming boundary is moisture-starved and most locations will not see much rain.

Up to one-quarter inch of rain will be possible.

As the boundary moves eastward, a gusty northwest wind will usher in cooler air.

Temperatures will go from the upper-50s near midnight and gradually fall throughout the day.

The wind will remain elevated Sunday night and temperatures will fall near the freezing mark.

Highs for Monday will top out in the mid-50s under sunny skies.

A wedge builds in for Tuesday and highs will struggle in the 40s under cloudy skies.

The sunshine returns for Wednesday and temperatures will return to the 60s.

Whew, what a roller coaster ride!

