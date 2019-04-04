Another warm day Thursday, rain returns Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - The winter coat can be replaced with something much light as temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees warmer than the last several morning. A few breaks in the clouds come our way this afternoon which will help us get back to around 70 degrees.

Rain chances increase Friday morning and especially in the afternoon. Highs only top out in the upper-50s. .5 inches to one inch of rain is possible Friday.

WEEKEND

Most of the weekend is dry, but a stray shower is possible Saturday and a few storms will be possible late Sunday afternoon. Highs will be running in the low-to-mid-70s.

