Another weak cold front to come through this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Overnight, the wind has been howling for parts of the area. That will start to subside, as high pressure moves in to replace Thursday's cold front.

Temperatures Friday top out in the 50s for much of the area despite sunshine. As the wind calms down, temperatures will fall off into the 40s during high school football. Dress warmly!

Temperatures fall into the 30s with areas of frost developing by early Saturday morning.

We'll see more sun and highs in the 50s Saturday afternoon, although a few more afternoon clouds and a breeze settle in. This, as our next cold front moves into the region.

It's got little to no moisture with it, but will serve to cool us down a few additional degrees by Sunday.

Each day is looking dry this weekend, with the potential for freezing temperatures overnight Sunday into Monday.

We'll gradually warm back up next week.

