Antares rocket launch may be visible early Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - Another Antares rocket launch is planned on Wallops Island for Saturday morning, November 17, 2018, around 4:01 a.m. One happened in May that was visible in parts of the Roanoke Valley and Southside.

This launch will help bring supplies to the International Space Station.

Similarly this time around, areas along and east of the Parkway stand a good shot at seeing the Antares light up the sky early Saturday morning.

If you wake up early, look above the horizon for what will look like a bright, fairly thick and squiggly contrail. This may happen anywhere between two and a half to three minutes after the launch (ie. between 4:03 and 4:04 a.m.).

Bookmark this link, in case of any changes to the launch.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.