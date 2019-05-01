April 2019 one of the warmest on record in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Feel like it's been really warm this April? You're not wrong! In Roanoke, it was (tied) the sixth warmest on record. Records date back all the way to 1912 in the Star City.

There weren't any official 90-degree days in the month, but there were only four nights in the 30s. That's the third-least on record in the month of April.

It was also the 10th warmest in Lynchburg, 11th warmest in Blacksburg and 15th warmest in Danville.

When you take the high and low from each day and average them out, it comes out to an average high of 72° and average low of 49°.

That may not seem impressive. However, when you put it in perspective - that's "typical" of April in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

May has gotten off to an exceptionally warm start too, with warmer than average temperatures forecast by the Climate Prediction Center through the first two weeks.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.