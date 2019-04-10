April blizzard taking shape in Northern Plains of U.S.

ROANOKE, Va. - Blizzard warnings have been hoisted for parts of eastern Colorado, western Kansas and Nebraska, South Dakota and western Minnesota. And yes, it is April after all!

On average, these places see anywhere from 2 to 8" of snow in the month of April. Many, however, may see a foot or more in the coming days. (Not included in the graphic below is Limon, Colorado who sees an average of 5" of snow per April.)

The amount of snow that falls isn't a deciding factor between what's a blizzard and what isn't. Wind speed and visibility are more important factors. It just so happens that these stronger storm systems tend to produce a lot of snow too.

This blizzard, in particular, will likely have a central pressure similar to that of a strong tropical storm. When the air pressure is that low, it draws in a lot of air and makes the wind tough to deal with.

While snow isn't a concern on our end, this storm system has enough of an influence to turn the wind up to 10-20 mph in our area Thursday. Since we're east of this mammoth low pressure system, we're looking at a warm Thursday with highs mainly in the 70s.

As the system drifts north, we're mainly looking at the chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder Friday.

Rain chances remain fairly elevated at times this weekend, but it doesn't appear to be a washout.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.