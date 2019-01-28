Arctic clipper arrives Tuesday, Rain changes to snow followed up by a blast of cold

ROANOKE, Va. - Monday is quiet and all things considered pleasant. Highs under partly cloudy skies climb into the mid-40s.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 5 A.M. Tuesday morning for areas along and west of I-81.

RAIN TO SNOW:

For the Tuesday morning commute, a few rain/snow showers will be possible.

More widespread rain, changing to snow artives late Tuesday morning and especially during the early afternoon.

This will be a quick hitter, moving in and out of the region very quickly. The higher accumulations will fall along and west of Interstate 81.

While this isn't a big snow storm in terms of accumulation, the rain/snow combined with falling temperatures will make travel very slick.

BLAST OF COLD:

Temperatures fall all day Tuesday as Arctic aire moves in. The winds will also pick up later Tuesday through Wednesday.

Wind chills for most of the day Wednesday will be in the single digits and teens. While the winds will relax going into Thursday, it will feel like its below zero.

Temperatures by the weekend will flirt with the 50s and 60s. The weather roller coaster continues.

