Area snowfall totals for Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - With Monday's snow beginning to move out of the area, here's a look at snowfall totals for the region.
SNOWFALL TOTALS:
Bent Mountain (Roanoke County) - 7 inches
Indian Valley (Floyd County) - 7 inches
Warm Springs (Bath County) - 7 inches
Elk Creek (Grayson County) - 6.5 inches
Christiansburg (Montgomery County) - 6.5 inches
Galax - 6.5 inches
Hillsville (Carroll County) - 6 inches
Newport (Giles County) - 6 inches
Blacksburg (Montgomery County) - 5 inches
Pilot (Montgomery County) - 5 inches
Boones Mill (Franklin County) - 4.5 inches
Cave Spring (Roanoke County) - 4.5 inches
Draper (Pulaski County) - 4.5 inches
Lynchburg - 4.5 inches
Bedford - 4 inches
Cripple Creek (Wythe County) - 4 inches
Millsboro (Bath County) - 4 inches
Roanoke - 3.6 inches
Forest (Bedford and Campbell County) - 3 inches
Snow Creek (Franklin County) - 3 inches
New Castle (Craig County) - 3 inches
Vinton (Roanoke County) - 3 inches
Ringgold (Pittsylvania County) - 2.5 inches
Chatham (Pittsylvania County) - 2 inches
Danville - 2 inches
All numbers are as of 4 p.m.
