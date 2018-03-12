Area snowfall totals for Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - With Monday's snow beginning to move out of the area, here's a look at snowfall totals for the region.

SNOWFALL TOTALS:

Bent Mountain (Roanoke County) - 7 inches

Indian Valley (Floyd County) - 7 inches

Warm Springs (Bath County) - 7 inches

Elk Creek (Grayson County) - 6.5 inches

Christiansburg (Montgomery County) - 6.5 inches

Galax - 6.5 inches

Hillsville (Carroll County) - 6 inches

Newport (Giles County) - 6 inches

Blacksburg (Montgomery County) - 5 inches

Pilot (Montgomery County) - 5 inches

Boones Mill (Franklin County) - 4.5 inches

Cave Spring (Roanoke County) - 4.5 inches

Draper (Pulaski County) - 4.5 inches

Lynchburg - 4.5 inches

Bedford - 4 inches

Cripple Creek (Wythe County) - 4 inches

Millsboro (Bath County) - 4 inches

Roanoke - 3.6 inches

Forest (Bedford and Campbell County) - 3 inches

Snow Creek (Franklin County) - 3 inches

New Castle (Craig County) - 3 inches

Vinton (Roanoke County) - 3 inches

Ringgold (Pittsylvania County) - 2.5 inches

Chatham (Pittsylvania County) - 2 inches

Danville - 2 inches

All numbers are as of 4 p.m.

