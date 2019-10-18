Areas of frost Friday night; tropical rain expected late Saturday night

ROANOKE, Va. - With high pressure overhead, Friday is going to be a nice day. Highs area-wide will be in the 60s under a sunny sky, setting things up for a cool night at high school football games.

Pack a sweatshirt or a jacket, as temperatures will drop toward the 45-51° range by the 4th quarter.

This same high pressure system will make for a clear sky and calm wind overnight, allowing temperatures to bottom out in the mid to upper 30s. Areas of frost will develop, leading the National Weather Service to issue a Frost Advisory for the Mountain Empire, New River Valley, Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and the Highlands.

Most of the day Saturday is dry, which is good news for Tech fans and mostly good news for Liberty fans. However, the storm that will soon be named Nestor will be working its way up the East Coast.

Whether or not it has a name doesn't really matter to us. It's going to throw more needed rain in our direction mainly after sunset Saturday. Pockets of heavier rain look more likely east of the Parkway after midnight into Sunday morning.

At the moment, we expect rain totals of 0.75" to 1.50" in areas from Roanoke to Lynchburg to Southside with lesser totals west.

Any wobble in the storm track farther west would increase these totals and could perhaps lead to runoff flooding (even though we've been dry).

Stay in touch with StormTeam 10, as we continue to track the progression of this storm and its impact on our area.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.