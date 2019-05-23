Asteroid to make safe pass by Earth this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - An mile-wide asteroid, known was 1999 KW4, will make a pass by Earth this Saturday. Thankfully, this appears to be a safe pass, as the asteroid and its moon will be more than three million miles away from us at closest approach Saturday evening.

This isn't something that can be seen with the naked eye. Both professional and amateur astronomers, alike, will take to the sky to see if they can catch a glimpse. At nearly 50,000 miles per hour, that will be a very tough feat.

The next closest pass with this particular space rock won't be until 2036.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.