Atlantic hurricane season begins Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - It's that time of year again, when meteorologists tend to spend a lot of time looking toward the coasts. It's not to plan a beach getaway, though.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with peak activity coming in August through mid-September. As many of us can recall, strong hurricanes like Sandy and Michael can hit in October too.

Experts in the field of tropical meteorology have called for a near-average season number-wise. This has to do with El Niño potentially suppressing storms, while at the same time the tropical Atlantic waters are warm.

Nonetheless, we need to be alert to tropical forecasts even this far inland. This was the emphasis during the Hurricane Awareness Tour that stopped in Roanoke in early May.

The main threats we face in southwest and central Virginia come in the form of inland flooding, mudslides and tornadoes on the edge of the tropical system's circulation.

We saw that in 2018 with Florence and Michael.

Whether your plans keep you home or at the coast, always make sure to check with StormTeam 10 for updates on the hurricane outlook.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.