AH-CHOO! August allergies making a comeback

ROANOKE, Va. - Have you noticed a lot more sneezing and coughing going on lately? We have in our household.

The August allergies are back, thanks to grass and ragweed.

Ragweed tends to peak in September, but gets its start oftentimes in August. I did some research on 10 towns in southwest and central Virginia. Each town sees its calmest wind, generally, in the month of August.

This relatively calm wind is what helps a light-grain pollen like ragweed to move more freely.

Heat and humidity also help, as that's when the air is less dense. Pollen particles can travel more freely in that kind of air-mass. Scattered showers and storms lower the pollen level a bit this weekend and early next week, but we won't see total relief..

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.