Beach weather looks less than ideal for Memorial Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Alberto has formed off the Yucatan Peninsula and is poised to make landfall as a tropical storm late Sunday between the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana. Nonetheless, rain and strong winds will extend into parts of Florida.

Most of us, however, have interests in places like Myrtle, Wrightsville and Virginia Beach. We can tell you that most showers/storms are hit or miss on Saturday. As moisture increases from Alberto, however, rain chances will go up for each vacation spot. This is especially the case by Memorial Day.

Keep in mind that no matter where you're going, the StormTeam 10 app can keep you up to speed on the latest radar and/or alerts.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.