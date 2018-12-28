Optimism increases, as rain chances decrease this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - The final weekend of 2018 is here, and there may actually be some good news to come along with it. While the Dan River will rise to minor flood stage and impact low-lying pastures, the weather itself looks better.

Saturday will be breezy, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It'll be a great weather day in Charlotte at the Belk Bowl too. Kickoff between UVA and South Carolina is at Noon.

Sunday now looks drier than it did even 24 hours ago. Dry air from the north should suppress any scattered showers farther south. Any chance of a spotty shower looks to be near the NC-VA line. Otherwise, most of us are rain-free this Sunday.

However, that changes on New Year's Eve. That's not to say it'll rain the entire day. Current forecast data suggests one wave of rain early in the day, a period of dry time, and then another wave of rain at night.

As the ball drops on what has been the wettest year on record for 20 different localities, rain may be falling too. We'll continue to fine tune the forecast, as we get closer to New Year's Eve.

