Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season

ROANOKE, Va - Thursday, Tropical Storm Beryl developed in the Atlantic Ocean in between the Lesser Antilles and Cape Verde Islands. Friday morning, Beryl developed into the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Beryl is expected to intensify a little while longer before it encounters and unfavorable environment for further development once it enters the Caribbean Sea.

Hurricane Beryl will continue to move west toward the Lesser Antilles and eventually close to Puerto Rico. While the storm is expected to weaken by that time, heavy rain and wind can still be expected on the islands in coming days.

