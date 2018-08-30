Better storm chances Thursday, heavy rain possible

ROANOKE, Va - Better rain and storm chances return this afternoon as a system moves in from the west. These storms will be very efficient rain producers. Isolated flash flooding will be possible.

E​​​​levated storm chances stay with us Friday afternoon and evening as well.

Scattered storms continue through the holiday weekend. The best chance for storms will be Saturday afternoon. A couple of storms will be possible Sunday, while just a stray storm will be possible on Labor Day.

Either way, there will be plenty of time to enjoy the unofficial end to summer outside.

Whether you're traveling to see your team or staying local, here's the forecast for the first weekend of college football.

