Big-time heat returns after some relief this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Get ready for a little bit of a roller coaster, weather-wise, this next week. We'll start off with Friday, which features more of the same heat we've seen in recent days.

With a cold front nearby, that will spark some spotty showers and storms. While not everyone gets wet, any storm that does develop could pack a little bit of a punch between about 3 and 8 p.m.

Once this front clears south of our region, the humidity will drop a little bit. We'll start humid Saturday morning, but start to feel a little better as the day progresses.

Don't get too used to that. As the jet stream lifts north early next week, some big-time heat returns.

We're talking highs in the low to mid 90s for many Monday and Tuesday, with the heat index approaching 100° in areas near and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

Bottom line: Watch for a few spotty storms Friday afternoon. Enjoy the weekend. Plan for some heat next week, and the possibility that schools adjust their schedules due to that heat.

