Bitter cold arriving Wednesday, sub-zero wind chills Thursday

ROANOKE, Va - Temperatures will fall much of Wednesday as Arctic air pours into the region. As the Arctic air arrives, the winds will also pick up. Wind chills Wednesday evening will be in the single digits. Most areas wake up Thursday to wind chills below zero.

A Wind Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect later Wednesday. For Highland County, a Wind Chill Warning and High Wind Warning will be in effect.

Winds at times could gust more than 40mph later Wednesday.

As the winds calm down a little overnight, actual air temperatures dip into the single digits. Much improved, much warmer weather arrives by the weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.