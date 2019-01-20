Bitterly cold wind chills into Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - A strong and gusty northwest wind ushered in some significantly colder air Sunday.

Temperatures started in the 40s and lower 50s early Sunday morning and plummeted into the 20s and 30s by the afternoon.

If you couple the cold air with a gusty northwest wind, Sunday afternoon wind chills were in the teens and single digits for most.

Conditions will be even colder Sunday night into Monday morning.

Wind chills will drop between 5 and 15 degrees below zero along and west of the Parkway, but the Highlands could be as cold as 25 below zero.

The wind chills will drop between 0 and 5 below zero in the Roanoke Valley.

They will be between 0 and 5 degrees for folks located near Southside and Lynchburg.

Due to the bitterly cold wind chills, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued wind chill headlines until midday Monday.

With that being said, be sure to layer up and limit your exposure in the cold.

We have plenty of sunshine on the way for Monday but that really won't help us out much.

High temperatures will struggle in the 20s.

The wind finally settles late Monday, and temperatures will be above freezing for Tuesday.

