Bitterly cold wind chills Wednesday, light snow, mix Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - It's feeling much more like January than early March. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 30s Wednesday afternoon. With the wind factored in, it will feel more like the 20s at the warmest part of the afternoon.

The wind will gradually subside through the evening and overnight.

Clouds will increase Thursday to make way for snow and rain chances later Friday morning. The best chance for snow to accumulate will be along and west of Interstate 81 and especially the Mountain Empire and Highlands.

With the snow coming during daylight hours, it will be hard for it stick on main roads. Accumulations will be relatively light befre the snow changes to a mix and then to rain.

By the weekend we are back in the 50s and 60s.

