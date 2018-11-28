Bitterly cold, windy to start Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va - It is windy and frigid to start Wednesday. Even at the warmest part of Wednesday afternoon, it will feel more like the 20s with the wind factored in. Actual highs top out around 40 under mainly sunny skies.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until Noon Wednesday for areas along and west of I-81. Wind gusts could top 40mph in these areas through midday.

The winds will slowly relax late Wednesday evening and overnight. Highs by Sunday top out around 70, just to fall again early next week.

