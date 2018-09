BLACKSBURG, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for much of the New River Valley.

The warning, which expires at 9:30 a.m. Monday, covers Montgomery, Floyd and Pulaski counties, as well as Radford.

At 9:27 p.m. Sunday, radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. In parts of that area, up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

