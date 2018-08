BLACKSBURG, Va. - The main source for radar data in our area is currently non-operational, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. Data was unavailable starting shortly after 4 a.m.

Technicians were on site later in the morning to fix the issue. However, a part had to be ordered. This is delaying the fix through at least Monday.

So, how are we tracking storms? We have a brief video here that shows what we do in these situations.

