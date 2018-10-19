Blast of cold air enters region by Saturday night, Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - After a few nearly perfect days of sunshine and low humidity, some changes are on the way for us. A cold front moves in Friday night, providing us with a few hit-or-miss rain showers late Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon looks dry and breezy behind the cold front.

The wind picks up during the evening as colder air pours in. That colder air will ride up the mountains of West Virginia, as soon as 9 or 10 p.m. Saturday. This means snow will be likely there.

One or two snow showers may squeeze by into the NRV or Mountain Empire, but with little to no accumulation coming out of it.

The best chance for accumulating snow is above the 3,000 foot level in Pocahontas and Greenbrier Counties of West Virginia. We'll have our eyes on Snowshoe Mountain for some good snow video and/or pictures.

Otherwise, the big story for the rest of the area is going to be the wind and cold air Sunday.

First thing Sunday morning, it's going to feel pretty raw out there. The combination of cold air and gusty winds will make things feel like the 20s in areas west of the Blue Ridge. It may feel like 30-35° first thing in Roanoke and Lynchburg, with less of an impact on Southside.

By Sunday night, the wind dies down. This will allow some frost to develop, as temperatures Monday morning start in the upper 20s and low 30s.

