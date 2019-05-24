Blazing heat at times through final week of May

ROANOKE, Va. - So far, we've hit the 90° mark four times this May in Roanoke. While that has not happened as much in places like Lynchburg or Danville, it's bound to happen more this coming week.

That could leave us with either the second-most or the most 90° days on record in the month of May.

While the number of 90° stretches fluctuates from year to year, the overall trend is for longer stretches to occur in the Star City. This, according to research done at Climate Central.

While we likely stay in the 80s Saturday, it's possible that 90° heat dominates our weather from Sunday through next Thursday in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside (mid to upper 80s in some higher elevations).

This is all thanks to a very strong area of high pressure over the southern U.S. This allows prolonged periods of heat to build up, with little-to-no interruption from cooling storms.

There are signs that this stubborn pattern breaks apart during the final day of May. Should that breakdown happen, temperatures would retreat back into the 80s with perhaps a chance or two of more numerous storms.

For now, we're just at the beginning of a stretch of unseasonably hot, humid weather.

