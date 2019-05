ROANOKE, Va - The heat continues Tuesday as the low-to-mid-90s surge into much of the region. Other than a few showers early Tuesday morning in the Highlands, the region will be dry, but hot.

The breeze will kick up later Tuesday afternoon to at times gusting to more than 30mph.

The heat stays with us until Friday. Rain chances will be limited through much of the week,

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.