Blizzard set to move toward the Sierra Nevada

ROANOKE, Va. - Some parts of our area could see near-record highs this week, while the Sierra Nevada deals with multiple feet of snow in some spots.

The National Weather Service in Reno has warned of potentially life-threatening issued, due to the magnitude of snow and high wind near the Sierra Nevada through Monday night.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the Sierra from midnight tonight-10pm Monday. Strong winds will produce zero visibility & whiteout conditions along with high drifting snow. This is a dangerous & life threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel. #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KfSh3DWTkY — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 3, 2019

The Sierra Nevada actually sits in a prone spot for big snows. As low pressure systems form in the Pacific, the moisture is thrown inland .That moisture is then forced up the terrain and can enhance the rate at which snow falls.

That's why some areas above the 7,000 foot level could receive anywhere from 4 to 8 feet of snow from this one storm.

This system won't provide us with any wintry weather. However, it will increase rain chances for us late Wednesday into early Thursday, before cooling things down by next weekend.

