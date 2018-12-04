Blustery Tuesday morning, few flakes possible late tonight, Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va - The wind is gusty to start, but the wind will gradually subside through the afternoon. The cold, though will stick around today and much of the next seven days.

A weak disturbance will pass by later Tuesday night and Wednesday. Little to no accumulation is expected, however.

Another chance for snow will be possible later this weekend. This round has the potential to be much more impactful, but big questions remain in the track as the storm itself is still over the Pacific Ocean.

