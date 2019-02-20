WHAT'S NEXT: Bouncing between spring and winter these next few days

Just one day after getting measurable snow and ice, temperatures will bounce back into the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will bounce up and down these next few days. In fact, temperatures will likely rise 25-30° from Saturday to Sunday.

High pressure will wedge in some cooler air once again, although it won't be cold enough for any wintry weather late Friday into Saturday. Some flooding of creeks and streams will be possible during that time frame, as we deal with rounds of rain.

As a warm front lifts north, that will allow some much warmer air to enter by Sunday. In fact, highs could reach near 70° come Sunday afternoon.

After Sunday, cooler air will settle in, but also some drier air will move in too. Thank goodness! We'll need a break for a little while.

