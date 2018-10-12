Damage in Southside confirmed to be due to straight-line winds

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg announced Friday afternoon that wind damage in Southside from Tropical Storm Michael was due to straight-line winds. No tornadoes were confirmed.

The Danville Emergency Management and a representative from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management surveyed damage to trees in Ballou Park in Danville.

Halifax County Emergency Management surveyed an area of tree damage on Charlie Brown Lane, which is 5 miles west of Halifax.

