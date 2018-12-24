Breeze eventually dies down, as Santa rolls into town

ROANOKE, Va. - Can ya believe it? Christmas Eve is here, and thankfully the weather poses no issue. Just might have to watch out for the occasional reindeer dropping falling from the sky. Yuck!

Anyways, we expect temperatures to fall into the 20s to near 30 overnight.

It will feel every bit like Christmas as you wake up in the morning. Some high clouds may filter the sunshine at times during the day. Otherwise, we're looking at a nice day with highs in the 40s.

As we've said all week, a White Christmas is pretty much out of the cards. High pressure overhead will result in drier air. In fact, we haven't seen a White Christmas since 2010.

The U.S., as a whole, is experiencing a bit of a snow shortage. Based on data that goes back to 2003, the average snow coverage across the country is 40%. This year, we're only at 23%.

No matter the weather, we hope that those of you who celebrate have a Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.