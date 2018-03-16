Breeze subsides late Friday; Showers for St. Paddy's Day

The breeze will stay elevated for the first half of Friday before noticeable improvements in the wind department arrive late tonight. Clouds also arrive late tonight to make way for scattered showers on St. Patrick's Day. While it won't be a washout, keep the rain gear handy for the parade.

WEEKEND:

The better chance for steady rain arrives late Saturday night, but quickly exits by Sunday morning. Sunshine will help push temperatures to around 60 degrees.

MORE WINTER?:

Another system arrives Tuesday bringing widespread rain to the area. By Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, cooler air will spill in potentially turning that rain into a mix or snow. Stay Tuned.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.