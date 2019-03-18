Breezy and cool Monday, but dry weather continues

ROANOKE, Va. - After only our second completely dry weekend of the year so far, the dry, but cool stretch continues. Sunshine will mix clouds through the day with highs climbing back to the low-50s.

STAYING BREEZY:

The breeze will crank up through the afternoon to at times gusting to 30 mph.

WEEKEND:

After a very slim chance for a few showers Thursday, another dry streak begins as we head into the first weekend of spring. High temperatures climb back into the 60s, some nearing 70 by Sunday.

