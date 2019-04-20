Breezy and cooler with afternoon showers

ROANOKE, Va. - It’ll be breezy and cooler Saturday.

Temperatures will only top out in the 50s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Friday's potent storm system will bring wraparound showers Saturday afternoon and evening.

The precipitation will diminish Saturday night and it'll be chilly.

Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and lower 40s.

Easter Sunday will be warmer with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We keep the warmth going straight into the work week.

Highs will return to the 70s and lower 80s.

