Breezy and warm Friday; Rain changing to snow Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - Clouds will gradually increase through Friday to make way for increasing rain and snow chances into Saturday. The winds will once again increase later this morning and afternoon. At times winds will gust to near 30 mph. The winds combined with a dry air mass will increase the risk for wild fires through the evening hours.

A few stray showers will be possible Friday evening out ahead of the steady rain and snow moving in overnight.

The bulk of the rain will develop late tonight and overnight. As colder air spills in from the north, rain will gradually change to sleet and snow.

This change over will occur in the Highlands first and eventually the NRV and Roanoke. 1-3” of snow will be possible in the Highlands and NRV. A coating to an inch will be possible from Roanoke into parts of Southside.

Travel should be pretty good across the region, even with the snow falling. Most of the snow will only accumulate on grass and elevated surfaces. The snow that does accumulate will melt very quickly.

