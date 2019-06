ROANOKE, Va - The breeze will greet you Friday morning and will last through most of the afternoon. Later Friday, the breeze will subside. Highs under mostly sunny skies climb only into the low-to-mid-70s.

HEATING UP

The 80s return Saturday and by Sunday the region will flirt with 90s. A few storms will try to sneak in late Sunday evening, but most of Father's Day weekend is looking dry.

Better storm chances arrive next work week.

