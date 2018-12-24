Breezy, cooler Christmas Eve

ROANOKE, Va - A quick disturbance brought a few rain and snow showers for the mountains late Sunday and early Monday morning.

Christmas Eve is looking dry and sunny as high pressure builds back across the region.

The day will be breezy and cool with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-40s.

Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will be possible from time to time along and west of the Blue Ridge.

The wind decreases tonight and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.

A few high clouds may roll into the region late tonight and linger into Christmas morning.

The clouds won't completely block out the sunshine on Christmas as temperatures warm into the 40s.

Conditions stay dry through the middle of the week with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Rain chances increase late Thursday and continue through Friday.

Another 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible, which could once again create flooding issues.

