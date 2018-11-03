Breezy, cooler Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - The clouds will continue to decrease Saturday morning as high pressure builds into the region.

It'll be breezy throughout the day.

Expect wind gusts of 25 to 40 miles per hour for the first part of the day.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson and Carroll counties until noon Saturday.

The wind will begin to decrease Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Before you head to bed tonight, turn your clocks back one hour as daylight saving time ends.

It'll be a chilly night with lows falling into the 30s under clear skies.

Sunday will start off with plenty of sunshine then a few clouds will roll in toward late Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s.

With the recent cool nights and sunny afternoons, this has led to an explosion of fall colors across the region.

This will be a perfect weekend to take in the views.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.