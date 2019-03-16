Breezy, dry Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - The wind will remain gusty through Saturday morning before gradually decreasing in the afternoon.

If you plan to go to the St. Paddy’s Day parade in Roanoke, take a jacket with you.

Temperatures will start in the 40s, but warm into the mid-50s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

The wind will continue to decrease Saturday night and it's going to be cold.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.

There will be plenty of sunshine around for St. Patrick’s Day with temperatures warming into the mid-50s.

A weak disturbance will bring high temperatures down into the lower 50s to start the work week.

Spring officially begins at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday and temperatures will return to the mid-50s.

The best chance for rain arrives for Thursday, but it looks like the rain will be very spotty.

