ROANOKE, Va - Sunshine will be out for the next couple of days with temperatures climbing back into the low-to-mid-50s. While temperatures will be pleasant, the wind will be cranked up Monday. At times gusts could top 30 mph.

Rain chances already come back Thursday and Friday. Another 1-2” of rain will be possible from the second half of Thursday through the first half of Friday. Highs Friday, however make their way back to around 60!

