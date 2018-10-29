Breezy Monday, turning warming through midweek

ROANOKE, Va - The wind will stay gusty through the afternoon as a cold front passes through the area. Gusts at times could top 40 mph, especially in the higher elevations. Spotty power outages will again be possible. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Sunshine mixed with a few clouds will help temperatures to top out in the upper-50s. A warming trend takes over for Tuesday and especially for Halloween. Highs Wednesday jump back into the mid-70s.

