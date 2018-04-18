Breezy, Much warmer Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Warmer air is surging in from our southwest which will turn our 50s and 60s of yesterday back to the 70s today. A few clouds will be around to start the day, but sunshine gradually breaks free by the second half of the morning and into the afternoon.

The same system bringing us the warm air today is bringing more snow to the Upper Midwest.

That area of low pressure will provide us with a slight chance for a few showers overnight and cooler air for Thursday and Friday.

The weekend at this point is looking pleasant with highs in the low to mid-60s and sunshine.

