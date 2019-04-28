Breezy Sunday with decreasing clouds

ROANOKE, Va. - Other than a stray shower early Sunday morning near the Blue Ridge, the day is looking great.

The clouds will decrease and temperatures will top out in the 70s with breezy conditions.

Wind gusts of up to 30 mph will be possible from time to time.

The wind will decrease late Sunday night.

Temperatures will be cooler Monday with highs only topping out in the 60s.

After the brief cooldown, it’ll be feeling a lot more like summer Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity levels.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, but the best chance will be Friday with the passage of a cold front.

