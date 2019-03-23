Breezy, warmer Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - It will be a chilly start to the weekend.

Colder air, coupled with a gusty wind, will be generating wind chills in the 20s and 30s Saturday morning.

The wind will remain gusty throughout the day, but there will be plenty of sunshine around to help warm temperatures into the 50s.

The wind will decrease Saturday night, but it’ll be chilly.

Overnight lows will tumble into the lower 30s under clear skies.

Sunday will start off with some sunshine but the clouds will increase.

Highs are expected to top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

A cold front will bring scattered showers to the region on Monday.

An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

The precipitation will clear the area before daybreak Tuesday.

Highs will go from the 60s on Monday to the lower 50s for Tuesday.

The rest of the work week looks dry and temperatures will gradually return to the 60s near the end of the week.

