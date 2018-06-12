Briefly cooler Tuesday with spotty showers

ROANOKE, Va. - A boundary passed through the state late Monday and it brought us some cooler air.

Expect a few spotty showers and patchy drizzle from time to time Tuesday.

The day will not be a washout, just gloomy.

Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

A light breeze and residual moisture will allow for some fog to develop Tuesday night.

Lows fall into the 50s and lower 60s.

The boundary to our south returns as a warm front Wednesday.

This brings summertime warmth back to southwest Virginia.

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

