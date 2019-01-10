Brutally cold to start Thursday, snow, ice return later in the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Winter's chill has returned. Wind chills are starting off in the single digits and teens Thursday morning. Wind chills will be held to the teens and 20s all day. The wind will gradually subside overnight, but there will still be a breeze.

WEEKEND SYSTEM:

After a quiet day day Friday and start to Saturday, light snow works its wat back into the region late Saturday and especially by Sunday Monday. The heaviest snow would likely occur during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

As colder air retreats north and warmer air advances from the south, snow will change to freezing rain and sleet, likely later Sunday morning and into the afternoon before changing back to light snow. Light on-and-off snow will continue into Monday afternoon.

EXPECTED AMOUNTS

Since we are dealing with precip. type changes, fine-tuning will likely be needed as we get closer to the start of the snow later Saturday night. In general, more snow is expected along and north of 460. Rain freezing rain and sleet will mix in south of 460 cutting down on snow totals.

If cold air hangs on a little longer, more snow could be expected.

In parts of the 77 corridor and Southside, ice accumulation on top of some accumulations of snow will be possible.

Impacts will be fine-tuned as this storm develops, but prepare to be dealing with an impactful winter storm from late Saturday night into Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.