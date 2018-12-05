Bursts of snow for the morning commute, turning windy for the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - Overall, we aren’t expecting much snow this morning, but there will be pockets of heavier snow that will quickly lower visibility and could create a quick dusting on the roads. It is important to note that not everyone will see these bursts, but do be cautious on your commute into work or school this morning as conditions can change rapidly in a scenario like this.

Winds will pick up later Wednesday morning and especially this afternoon.

All eyes remain on the weekend for the potential for a bigger snowstorm. At this point, just pay close attention as this is nowhere near set in stone, but it is looking likely the region will at least see a little snow. If you have plans Saturday, you are still looking good. A few flakes may try to sneak in here very late Saturday night, but the heaviest would hold off until Sunday and into Monday.

All of that will depend on the track of the system which remains uncertain, but the potential continues to grow for snow late in the weekend and early next week. Local impacts will depend 100 percent on the final track of the storm. Stay tuned.

