Calling all churches! Know your closing code ahead of Sunday's snow

ROANOKE, Va. - With snow expected Sunday morning, now's the time to find your closing code information.

Come Sunday, it's highly likely you're going to need that information to log a closing in our system.

For our system, you'll need both the organization ID and your password.

Here's where to go to submit your closing status.

If you opt to use our phone system, a common status for churches Sunday will be All Services Canceled, which is code 0122.

Here's where to go for a refresher on how to use our system.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.